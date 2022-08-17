A 45-year-old vegetable vendor was beaten to death by a mob of over 20 persons in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on suspicion of stealing a tractor, the police said, reported PTI on Tuesday.

The assault took place on Sunday morning in Govindgarh town’s Rambas village. Saini was taken to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Station House Officer Shivshankar said that seven persons have been arrested and the role of over a dozen people is being investigated based on a complaint by Saini’s son, Yogesh.

Those arrested have been identified as Vikram Khan, Asad Khan, Sayabu Khan, Sahun Khan, Talim Khan, Qasim Khan and Pola Khan. A car used in the incident has also been seized, according to PTI.

Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said that a tractor belonging to a man named Vikram Khan was stolen and he, along with his relatives, was searching for it, The Indian Express reported.

“Vikram got to know that his tractor is in a particular village,” Gautam said. “When he reached there with his relatives, he did find the tractor but the thief had managed to run away. Spotting Saini, the men assumed him to be the thief and assaulted him.”

The killing sparked tension in the area as protestors surrounded the Govindgarh Police Station on Tuesday, demanding that the accused persons be arrested, PTI reported. They also blocked roads and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a job for the relative of the vegetable vendor.