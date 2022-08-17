Journalist Rana Ayyub on Wednesday filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the attachment of her assets by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, IANS reported.

The central agency has filed a case against Ayyub under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and accused her of misusing funds collected for charity through an online fundraising platform. In February, the Enforcement Directorate attached Ayyub’s assets worth Rs 1.77 crore, alleging that the money was linked to proceeds of the crime.

In her petition, Ayyub has contended that the provisional order to attach the assets had been passed on February 4 and had expired after completion of 180 days since then, according to ANI. She has argued that according to provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Enforcement Directorate no longer has jurisdiction to carry out proceedings against her based on the attached assets.

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday tagged the case along with a group of petitions with similar prayers. The court will hear the case on November 17.

On April 4, the High Court had allowed Ayyub to leave the country, days after the Enforcement Directorate had stopped her from boarding a flight to London based on a lookout circular against her.

On March 29, Ayyub had said that she had been stopped at Mumbai airport while she was heading for a flight to London. An hour before the departure, she said, she was issued a summons by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on April 1.

The case

The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in September.

A Hindutva group called the Hindu IT Cell had filed a complaint against Ayyub, alleging that she had illegally collected money through Ketto “in the name of charity”. The complaint had alleged that the journalist received foreign funds without government approval.

Agency officials had told PTI that Ayyub raised Rs 2,69,44,680 on Ketto. The Enforcement Directorate had also claimed that she created a fixed deposit of Rs 50 lakh from the funds she had raised but did not use it for relief work.

Ayyub had described the allegations as “preposterous, wholly mala fide and belied by record”. They are based on “an intentional misreading of her bank statements”, the journalist had said.

She had said her personal bank account could not be used as Ketto required a physical copy of her permanent account number, or PAN card, to be furnished immediately. The document was unavailable at the time, Ayyub had said.