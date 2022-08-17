A day after 11 men convicted of gangraping her were released from jail, Bilkis Bano on Wednesday demanded her right to live in peace and without fear.

“No one enquired about my safety and well-being before taking such a big and unjust decision,” she said in a statement, urging the Gujarat government to “undo the harm” caused by its decision to release the 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bano was gangraped on March 3, 2002, during the riots in Gujarat. She was 19 and pregnant at the time. Fourteen members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were murdered by the rioters near Ahmedabad. One of the men snatched the girl from her mother’s arms and smashed her head on a rock.

The convicts were released from a Godhra jail on Monday after the Gujarat government approved their application to reduce their sentences under its remission policy.

In a statement released through her lawyer Shobha Gupta, Bano said on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s decision had left her numb and bereft of words.

“Today, I can say only this - how can justice for any woman end like this?” she said. “...The release of these convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice. My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts.”

Opposition parties have questioned the mindset that led the BJP government to take the decision. They have also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene into the matter to overturn the Gujarat government’s stance on the matter.