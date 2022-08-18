A boat carrying AK-47 rifles, explosives and bullets was found at the Harihareshwar coast in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday, India Today reported.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe confirmed that rifles were found on the boat near the beach at the Harihareshwar town. The police are investigating the matter, he said.

The Maharashtra Police has issued a high alert in the district.

A team of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad has left for Raigad to look into the matter, ANI reported.

Raigad MLA Aditi Tatkare said that she has requested Maharashtra chief minister for a special inquiry into the incident, NDTV reported. She pointed out that the “security scare” has occurred before Janmashtamhi and Ganeshotsav festivals.

“Tomorrow is Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav is just 10 days away,” she said. “People come here during these festivals. Security is an important issue.”

2 suspicious boats found on the seashore of #Raigad district of Maharashtra, AK-47 and some bullets found from the boat. pic.twitter.com/YCKQL81iwx — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 18, 2022

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was currently no confirmation of any terror angle, but added that the police will investigate the matter thoroughly.

Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, alleged that the boat belongs to an Australian woman, whose husband was commanding the vessel.

“The boat was going from Muscat towards Europe,” he told reporters. “On June 26, the boat engine’s broke down and the people on it gave a distress call. A Korean Navy ship rescued them and handed them over to authorities in Oman.”

Fadnavis said that due to a high tide, the boat drifted towards the Maharashtra coast.

The deputy chief minister said that all precautions will be taken as per norms and additional force will be deployed if necessary.