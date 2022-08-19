A Class 3 student from Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district died on Wednesday, nine days after he was allegedly beaten by his school teacher, the police said.

The student, Brijesh Prasad, was allegedly beaten by his school teacher Anupam Pathak on August 8, Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Maurya said. The 13-year-old boy died at a hospital in the town of Bahraich on August 17.

After the child’s uncle Shivkumar Lal filed a complaint, the police arrested Pathak from his home on Friday.

The police have filed a first information report under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A video being shared on social media showed a relative of the child saying that he was killed as he was unable to pay fees of Rs 250.

On Thursday, the child’s relatives and other residents held a protest in front of the school, Amar Ujala reported. They also blocked a road in the area in protest.

Police personnel subsequently reached the spot to bring the situation under control.