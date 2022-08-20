At least six persons died and 13 more were feared dead in flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, PTI reported.

Three persons died in the Chamba district’s Banet village after a house collapsed in a landslide, the district emergency operation centre said.

A girl was killed and 13 other persons were feared dead after landslides and flash floods in Mandi district. On Friday night, the body of the girl was recovered about half a kilometre from her home on Mandi-Katola-Prashar road. However, five members of her family were washed away, disaster management officials said.

At the Kashan village in Mandi district, eight members of a family were feared buried under the debris of their house. However, their bodies have not been found yet.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Hamirpur district safely evacuated 22 persons stranded following a flash flood, unidentified officials told PTI.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that he was extremely pained to hear about the deaths due to heavy rains. He added that he has directed all district administrations to carry out rescue and relief operations.

“The affected families will certainly be given all possible assistance,” he said. “I again humbly urge citizens not to go near landslide-prone areas or near rivers and canals, and to avoid unnecessary travel.”

निश्चित तौर पर प्रभावित परिवारों को हरसंभव सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी।



प्रदेशवासियों से मैं पुनः विनम्र आग्रह करना चाहूंगा कि भूस्खलन संभावित क्षेत्रों, नदी-नालों के करीब न जाएं और अनावश्यक यात्रा से बचें।



ऐसी स्थिति में सरकार व प्रशासन का सहयोग करें। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) August 20, 2022

All schools and anganwadi centres were closed in the Kullu district, ANI reported. District Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that the administration took the decision in view of the incessant downpour and a forecast of heavy rains for the next 24 hours.

The Chakki bridge in the Kangra district collapsed on Saturday due to the heavy rains. Visuals by The Indian Express showed a part of the bridge collapsing and falling into the river below.

A railway bridge in HP's Kangra collapses due to heavy rain. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/G6wsitP9Fl — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) August 20, 2022

Cloudburst in Dehradun

Meanwhile, a cloudburst took place at the Raipur-Kumalda area in Dehradun on Saturday, according to PTI. In more than a dozen villages, mud entered homes after the cloudburst.

Officials from the State Disaster Response Force shifted the affected persons to safe locations.

The villages affected by cloudburst are Maldevta, Bhutsi, Tauliyakatal, Thatyud, Lavarkha, Ringalgadh, Dhuttu, Ragad Gaon and Sarkhet, unidentified officials told PTI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas on Saturday. He directed officials to make alternative arrangements to resume traffic, ensure relief to those affected by heavy rains and to make estimates of the damage caused by the downpour.