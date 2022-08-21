At least 31 persons died after heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides in four states, PTI reported.

Of the total fatalities, 22 were reported in Himachal Pradesh. Four persons died in Uttarakhand and Odisha each, and one in Jharkhand.

Himachal Pradesh has been hit by heavy rainfall since Friday. Ten persons have been injured in landslides that took place in Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts, State Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said on Saturday.

In Mandi alone, 13 persons died and six were reported missing in landslides and flash floods, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary told PTI. Those missing are feared dead, he added.

“Search operation to continue today with the help of NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] to find those who went missing,” Chaudhary said, ANI reported.

Traffic has been blocked on 743 roads across Himachal Pradesh, including Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigarh highway at Shoghi.

The heavy rain also led to the collapse of the Chakki bridge in the Kangra district on Saturday. It also disrupted train services between Pathankot and Jogindernagar.

A Railway Bridge in Kangra Himachal Pradesh Collapsed into river. Thankfully no reports of injury yet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to the Himachal Pradesh government to provide aid to residents who have been adversely affected.

“There has been heavy destruction in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, cloudbursts and floods,” the Wayanad MP wrote on Facebook. “News of mishaps coming from different parts of the state is very saddening.”

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur reviewed disaster management preparedness with police officials through video conferencing.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall and thunderstorms till August 24 in most parts of the state.

Weather warning for next 5 Days..

Weather warning for next 5 Days..

Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand

A series of cloudbursts killed four persons in Uttarakhand on Saturday, PTI reported. Ten persons were reported missing after rivers breached banks, bridges were washed away in several parts, and homes were flooded.

Several roads were blocked for traffic. In the Pauri district, all Anganwadi centres and schools were ordered to remain shut till the situation improves.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited injured persons in the hospital to enquire about their health, ANI reported. He also met authorities and took stock of the relief work being provided in affected areas.

“We will take the help of the Army if needed,” he told the reporters.

With heavy rains continuing to lash the Uttarakhand state, the ghats of Rishikesh begin overflowing. Visuals from Triveni ghat area. pic.twitter.com/jSI9Cxb12G — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2022

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Massive flow of water witnessed in Ganga river in Rishikesh due to incessant heavy rainfall in the state. Residential areas inundated in the vicinity of the river (20.08) pic.twitter.com/1Uh38HYbE7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2022

Floodwater also entered villages in Haridwar. The State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to rescue stranded villagers, ANI reported.

Odisha reports 4 deaths, Jharkhand one

Four persons died in Odisha and one in Jharkhand because of heavy rainfall, PTI reported.

Around four lakh residents are stranded in 500 villages of Odisha.

Water levels in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Baitarani and Salandi are being monitored as Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj received heavy rain on the previous night, Odisha Water Resources Chief Engineer BK Mishra said on Saturday.

In Jharkhand, scores of trees and electricity poles were uprooted due to heavy winds and downpour since Friday evening, PTI reported.

In West Singhbhum district, a woman died after a mud wall of her home caved in on her on Saturday morning due to the deep depression that crossed the Odisha coast on the previous evening, an official said.