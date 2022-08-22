Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday said it was time for citizens to raise their voices against problems like injustice and corruption.

The Pilibhit MP who has repeatedly spoken against the central government led by his own party said he was making efforts so that the country’s children and youth get respect and nobody is compelled to bow their heads asking for help.

“Until employment ceases to exist in this country and your children don’t get jobs, my sangharsh [fight] will continue,” he said at an event in his constituency. “We will also continue our fight against corruption.”

Gandhi visited the city to inaugurate an indoor sports arena. He also spoke to members of the urban local body, PTI reported.

Gandhi was dropped from the BJP’s national executive committee last year.

Ahead of the Independence Day, he had alleged that ration card holders in Haryana were being forced to buy the national flag in order to procure their monthly provisions.

Earlier this month, Gandhi had tweeted a list of bad loans that have been written off since the financial year 2017-’18. The list was collated on the basis of a reply given in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on August 2.

He had also recently criticised the Centre over the quality of the construction work done on the newly opened Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The 296-kilometre expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16. Parts of it, however, caved in near Jalaun district after heavy rainfall.