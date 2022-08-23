A 36-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in the city’s Yamuna Khadar area, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

The girl had gone missing from her home on August 5, following which her parents lodged a complaint with the police.

She was found dead on August 18. According to the police, her neck was slit and her face was mutilated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that a team of 50 police personnel was formed to investigate the case, reported PTI.

“A secret information was received that one Rizwan alias Badshah who is a butcher by profession used to visit the jhuggi frequently and had befriended the minor with toffees and other things,” Chauhan said. “On sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.”

According to the police, Rizwan was in a relationship with the minor’s mother. The girl had allegedly seen them in an intimate situation following which he decided to kill her.

“On the day of the incident, Rizwan went to the victim’s neighbourhood and smoked weed,” Chauhan said. “He waited till night and for all members of the victim’s family to fall asleep.”

She added, “He kidnapped the minor girl and took her to a secluded place in the adjoining forest area of Yamuna Khadar and raped her. Thereafter, he slit her throat and mutilated her face.”