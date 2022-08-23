The flood situation in northern districts of Odisha worsened on Monday after swollen rivers inundated low-lying areas, PTI reported citing officials. Close to 10 lakh residents have been hit due to the floods.

Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Jalaka and Baitarani rivers are overflowing because of heavy rainfall caused by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and floodwater released from Jharkhand, officials said.

Nearly 251 villages in the northern districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Bhadrak are impacted by floods.

In the Jajpur district, Dasarathpur and Korei blocks have been inundated with overflowing water from the Baitarani river. In the Keonjhar district, towns of Hatadihi, Ghasipura and Anandapur are flooded.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 105 millimetres was recorded in the Banki-Dampada block of the Cuttack district.

#dailyodisharainfall as on 22Aug22

State Avg.Rainfall in last 24hr:6.8mm

State Avg.Rainfall from 1Aug to 22Aug:409.9mm against Aug monthly avg. of 356.0mm

Highest Rainfall in last 24hr:105.0 mm in in Banki-Dampada Block of Cuttack District.

@SRC_Odisha @OdishaSecretary @mcbbsr pic.twitter.com/rB5VhuP6JZ — OSDMA Odisha (@osdmaodisha) August 22, 2022

“Between June 1, 2022, and August 22, 2022, the state has recorded 941.9 mm of rainfall, which is 14% more than the normal rainfall of 822.9 mm during this period,” the weather agency said on Tuesday. “While the cyclone is active over northwest Madhya Pradesh flanking East Rajasthan today, it is likely to maintain its westward track and weaken into a well-defined low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.”

ଅବପାତ ଆଜି ପୂର୍ବ ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ପାର୍ଶ୍ଵବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଉତ୍ତରପଶ୍ଚିମ ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଥିବା ବେଳେ, ଏହା ପଶ୍ଚିମ ଦିଗରେ ନିଜର ଗତି ପଥ ବଜାୟ ରଖିବା ସହ ଆଗାମୀ ୧୨ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦୁର୍ବଳ ହୋଇ ଏକ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ-ଚିହ୍ନିତ ଲଘୁଚାପ କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ରେ ପରିଣତ ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି l pic.twitter.com/46i54SAhp7 — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) August 23, 2022

Balasore is worst affected district

On Sunday, authorities in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts evacuated the residents to a safer location, PTI reported.

Odisha’s Water Resources Minister Tukuki Sahu said that the water level in the Subarnarekha river is gradually dipping but still flowing above the danger mark.

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway by Odisha Fire Service in Bhograi block of Balasore district after a flood-like situation emerged in the area. pic.twitter.com/z9fgzsNF5q — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

“Nearly 156 villages in 83 gram panchayats of Balasore district have been hit by the flood,” said District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde. “The administration has evacuated 40,000 people by Monday noon. They have put up in 227 temporary shelters.”

A seven-day relief package has been announced by the state government for residents stranded in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts, the chief minister’s office said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed Balasore district collector as the special relief commissioner to handle the flood situation. A helicopter has been made available for emergencies.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall for Balasore on Tuesday and Wednesday, PTI reported.

“We will take appropriate action keeping in view the IMD’s forecast,” said BJ Mishra, chief engineer of the water resources department.