Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night, PTI reported. She was 42.

Phogat rose to fame with her videos on the TikTok app. She had joined the BJP in 2008.

In 2019, she contested the Haryana Assembly elections from Adampur constituency and lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was then a Congress leader. In 2020, Phogat was part of the reality show Bigg Boss.

The BJP leader had gone to Goa along with some of her staffers, according to PTI. After Phogat complained of uneasiness, she was taken to St Anthony Hospital in North Goa district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi told the news agency that she was brought dead to the hospital. “Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on,” he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he was deeply saddened by Phogat’s death.

State BJP President Om Prakash Dhankar also expressed grief over her death. “It is really sad news,” he said.