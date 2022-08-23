The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, scheduled to be launched next month, is aimed at countering the “environment of hate” prevalent in the country, party leader Digvijaya Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh announced details of the countrywide march at the party headquarters in Delhi. Ramesh said that the tour will begin from Kanyakumari on September 7 and will culminate in Kashmir.

He added that party members will travel nearly 35,000 kilometres across 12 states and two Union Territories.

The tour is a “mass movement” aimed at creating awareness among citizens and strengthen the organisation, Ramesh said, according to ANI. “We need to be aggressive...In a way, this is a preparation for the 2024 elections.”

Singh added that 100 persons will travel the entire country on foot, PTI reported.

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met a group of civil society representatives at a conclave about the tour at Delhi’s Constitution club, PTI reported. More than 150 organisations and unions took part in the conclave and expressed broad solidarity with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to a statement released by the civil society representatives.

Activists Aruna Roy, Syeda Hameed, Sharad Behar, PV Rajgopal, Bezwada Wilson, Devanoora Mahadeva, GN Devy and Yogendra Yadav took part in the conclave.

On Tuesday, Ramesh told reporters that many of these organisations were earlier opposed to the Congress, but have now understood that there is no alternative to the party.

Meanwhile, Gandhi urged citizens to come together to unite India. “When you take a step and I take a step with you, our country will be united,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday.