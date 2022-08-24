A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was found dead in Hiranagar town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, PTI reported on Wednesday. The body of Som Raj was found hanging from a tree and had blood stains.

Raj was missing for the past three days, but the family had not filed any formal complaint, according to the Hindustan Times. However, after his body was found, the family alleged that he has been murdered.

Senior Superintendent of Police RC Kotwal said that a case has been registered under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“A person named by the deceased’s family members in connection with the incident will be questioned,” Kotwal said, according to the newspaper. “The post-mortem of the body was conducted and its report is awaited.”

He added that a Special Investigation Team, led by a sub-divisional police officer, has been formed to investigate the death.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief on the death of the BJP leader.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of our old colleague and senior BJP leader Shri Som Raj in Hiranagar, District Kathua,” Singh wrote on Twitter. “May od rest his soul.”