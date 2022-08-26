The Supreme Court on Friday referred a petition seeking restrictions on “freebies” by political parties to a three-judge bench, Live Law reported.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking directions to the Election Commission to not allow political parties to promise certain social welfare benefits that he described as freebies.

“The issues raised by parties require extensive hearing,” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said. “Certain preliminary hearings need to be determined, such as what is the scope of judicial intervention, whether appointment of expert body by court serve any purpose.”

The outgoing chief justice also said that some litigants had sought the reconsideration of a Supreme Court judgement in the Subramanian Balaji case, which had said that such schemes would not amount to corrupt practices.

“Looking at the complexity of issues and the prayer to overrule Subramaniam Balaji, we refer the matters to a three-judge bench,” the court said.

Chief Justice Ramana was part of a bench with his appointed successor UU Lalit according to the court’s custom. The proceedings were telecast live on the National Informatics Centre’s webcast portal.

Proceedings of the Supreme Court are being streamed live for the first time in its 71-year history, according to Bar and Bench.

Previous hearings of the case

During a hearing on August 3, the Supreme Court had suggested that an expert body comprising various stakeholders such as the government, the NITI Aayog, the Finance Commission, the Law Commission, the Election Commission, the Reserve Bank of India, and members of the Opposition should be formed to give their suggestions on the matter.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Upadhyay, had recommended that a retired judge of the Supreme Court be made chairperson of the expert committee.

Meanwhile, Advocate Kapil Sibal had expressed reservations about the proposal that political parties should disclose the source of their funds before making promises in their election manifesto.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court questioned why the Centre could not call for an all-party meeting to discuss the matter of announcing social welfare schemes in election campaigns.