Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, says party has lost ability to fight for country
The development came over a week after he refused to accept two posts of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, a veteran leader and former Union minister, on Friday resigned from the Congress, reported ANI.
The development came more a than a week after Azad had declined to be the party’s campaign committee head and a member of political affairs panel of the Jammu and Kashmir unit.
In his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday, Azad wrote that the Congress has lost the will and ability to fight for what is right for the country. This, he wrote, was because the party was running under the instructions of a small group of All India Congress Committee leaders.
“In fact, before starting a Bharat Jodo Yatra [join India exercise], the leadership should have taken a Congress jodo exercise across the country,” he wrote, adding that he was resigning from all posts and the primary membership of the party.
Azad was also part of the group of 23, that has been pushing for collective and inclusive leadership in the Congress since August 2020. The G-23 group wrote a letter to interim chief Sonia Gandhi to press for sweeping changes in the party.