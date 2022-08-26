Ghulam Nabi Azad, a veteran leader and former Union minister, on Friday resigned from the Congress, reported ANI.

The development came more a than a week after Azad had declined to be the party’s campaign committee head and a member of political affairs panel of the Jammu and Kashmir unit.

In his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday, Azad wrote that the Congress has lost the will and ability to fight for what is right for the country. This, he wrote, was because the party was running under the instructions of a small group of All India Congress Committee leaders.

“In fact, before starting a Bharat Jodo Yatra [join India exercise], the leadership should have taken a Congress jodo exercise across the country,” he wrote, adding that he was resigning from all posts and the primary membership of the party.

"It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half a century old assocation with Indian National Congress," read Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/X49Epvo1TP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Azad was also part of the group of 23, that has been pushing for collective and inclusive leadership in the Congress since August 2020. The G-23 group wrote a letter to interim chief Sonia Gandhi to press for sweeping changes in the party.