Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary was on Friday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, PTI reported.

The post had fallen vacant after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Kumar Sinha stepped down on Wednesday.

On August 9, the Janata Dal (United) severed ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. A day later, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time, with support from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and six other parties of the Grand Alliance.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as his deputy.

After Kumar took oath as the chief minister, 55 MLAs of the Grand Alliance had moved a no-trust motion seeking Sinha’s removal.

On Wednesday, Sinha initially said he would not quit as Speaker, but submitted his resignation letter after a special session of the Assembly began. Later that day, the Grand Alliance won the floor test.

On Friday, Choudhary was escorted to the Speaker’s chair by the chief minister and Sinha, who is now the leader of the Opposition, PTI reported.

The proceedings, however, were interrupted by BJP legislators after a report of the Ethics Committee was dropped from the list of business for the day. The report was on the conduct of a group of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs who had allegedly Sinha hostage in the Speaker’s chambers in March, PTI reported.

On Friday, BJP MLAs entered the well of the House and raised placards, demanding that the report be tabled for discussion. However, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari took the Chair and ordered the commencement of the election to the Speaker’s post.