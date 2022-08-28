Akasa Airlines on Sunday said that hackers breached some of its customer data on August 25.

The airlines, which started operations this month, said that the unauthorised individuals have accessed the names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers of some customers.

“We can confirm that aside from the above details, no travel-related information, travel records or payment information was compromised,” the airline said in a release. “On being made aware of this, we immediately stopped this unauthorised access by completely shutting down the associated functional elements of our system.”

The airline further said that it has notified the affected customers about the data breach and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the nodal agency that deals with cyber security threats.

Anand Srinivasan, the co-founder and chief information officer of Akasa Air, said that the protection of customer information is paramount for the airlines.

“While extensive protocols are in place to prevent incidents of such nature, we have undertaken additional measures to ensure that the security of all our systems is even further enhanced,” he said.