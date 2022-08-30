The Karnataka Waqf Board on Tuesday asked in Supreme Court if Muslims would be allowed to celebrate their festivals on Hindu religious grounds, Times Now reported.

The board made the statement while the court was hearing its petition challenging the Karnataka High Court order that allowed Ganeshotsav celebrations on Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan, Live Law reported.

The ground is locked in an ownership tussle between the Karnataka Waqf Board and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the municipal body in Bengaluru. In August, several Hindu groups had demanded permission to celebrate Ganeshotsav on Idgah maidan, where Muslims offer prayers.

“Since Ganesh Chaturthi is a religious function of another religious committee, it can’t be allowed to celebrate in the Idgah-maidan,” the board said. “Any cultural functions of national importance are allowed. Would a Muslim community member be allowed to celebrate in a Hindu religious ground ever?”

The state Waqf board had approached the Supreme Court against the plans to allow Ganeshotsav celebrations on the ground, The Indian Express reported. Waqf counsel Kapil Sibal on August 29 sought an urgent hearing into the matter, informing a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Lalit that “unnecessary tensions will be created”, if it was not taken up immediately.

The land, Sibal said, has been in use by Muslims for decades. Sibal also cited a 1964 Supreme Court order which stated that the Bengaluru civic body had no power to govern the Idgah maidan.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit formed a three-judge bench to hear the petition challenging the Karnataka High Court order that allowed Ganeshotsav celebrations on the ground, Live Law reported.

The Waqf Board argued that while it did not have problems with any cultural events on the ground, they are not comfortable with religious ceremonies. However, Solictor General Tushar Mehta said that Ganeshotsav will take place on the Idgah maidan since Karnataka government has permitted it.