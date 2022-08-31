Jharkhand’s ruling United Progressive Alliance on Tuesday shifted 31 of its MLAs to the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh to prevent attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to poach its legislators, The Hindu reported.

Amid political uncertainties in Jharkhand, the MLAs of the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha arrived at Raipur around 6 pm and were the taken to the Mayfair Resort in Nava Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel went to the resort around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Baghel told reporters that had the MLAs stayed in Jharkhand, the BJP would have got an opportunity to “buy them and give them Rs 20 crore”, ANI reported. “Jharkhand MLAs have come here that’s why they [BJP] are worried,” he said.

In the 81-member state Assembly, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Hemant Soren is the largest party with 30 MLAs. The Congress has 18 legislators, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

On Tuesday, Soren told reporters that the ruling alliance was ready to face any situation and was preparing a strategy to tackle the unfolding developments.

“You have seen a glimpse of that very strategy earlier and witnessing it now as well,” the chief minister said. “The ruling dispensation will give a solid reply to the conspirators in the state.”

Political crisis in Jharkhand

A political crisis has been looming over Jharkhand since last week after reports said on Thursday that the Election Commission sought Soren’s disqualification as an MLA on account of allegations against him in an office-of-profit case.

The Election Commission had informed the governor about its decision in a sealed cover, the reports said. However, Soren maintained that he did not receive any communication either from the Election Commission or the governor.

The poll panel order came on an office-of-profit complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that Soren allotted a mining lease in his own name. Soren also holds the mining portfolio in Jharkhand.

An office-of-profit means a position that brings to the person holding it financial gains or benefits.