Indian economy grew by 13.5% in the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2022-’23, government data showed on Wednesday.

The gross domestic product, or GDP, growth rate for the same three-month period last year was 20.1%. However, it was built on a low base after an unprecedented contraction of 24.4% in the first quarter of the 2020 financial year due to the pandemic.

In the fourth quarter (January-March) of the last financial year, India’s economic growth stood at 4.1%. The GDP growth full financial year 2021-’22 was 8.7%.

The growth rate in the first quarter of this financial year is below expectations as earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had projected the estimated first quarter GDP growth to be 16.2%. The central bank has estimated GDP growth projection for the entire financial year 2022-’23 to be retained at 7.2%.