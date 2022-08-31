The Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished shops on the road outside the Samajwadi Party office, claiming they were illegally constructed, PTI reported. The shops were mostly selling .

Civic body officials said the owners of the makeshift shops, mostly selling political campaign merchandise, on Vikramaditya Marg were sent notices on several occasions in the last six months, asking them to remove the structures.

Uttar Pradesh | Lucknow Municipal Corporation runs bulldozer over illegal encroachment outside Samajwadi Party office pic.twitter.com/tG6jVcnPDr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2022

“They were given time and an announcement was also made there earlier,” an unidentified civic body official said. “On Wednesday, we razed the illegal structures with bulldozers.”

Bulldozers demolishing shops in the vicinity of Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow. Most of the these shops used to sell party merchandise including flags, caps, pictures and stickers etc. pic.twitter.com/xEpNxxGK5u — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 31, 2022

While the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party office is located on one side of the road, there are bungalows of railway officers on the other side, PTI reported.

Lucknow civic body officials said that the shops encroaching on the empty spaces in front of these bungalows were disrupting the traffic flow.