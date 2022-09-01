Pakistan’s toll from flash floods increased to 1,191 after 27 persons died over the last 24 hours, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday.

Flash floods and landslides along the Indus and Kabul rivers have displaced nearly 3.3 crore people in Pakistan, which has a population of 23 crore.

Pakistan’s meteorological agency has predicted more rains and flash flooding for September, Reuters reported. The country has received 190% more rain than its 30-year average between June and August.

The Sindh province in southeast Pakistan, which grows around 25% of the country’s total agricultural produce, is the worst hit after getting 466% more rain than the 30-year average.

Last week, the country announced a national emergency in the wake of the devastating flood situation. Estimates suggest the floods have caused damage worth $10 billion (Rs 79,000 crore) and many people face serious food shortages, Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters.

The United Nations International Children’s Education Funds warned on Wednesday that more than three million children in Pakistan need humanitarian assistance. The international body also said that children are at an increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to the severe flooding.

Millions of people in #Pakistan🇵🇰 are in dire need of humanitarian aid:

🏚️ Over 800 health facilities have been damaged

🔴 The floods could trigger the spread of water- & vector-borne diseases such as malaria & dengue fever



Director General of World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday classified flooding in Pakistan as a grade three emergency.

A grade three emergency is declared when the government, regional offices, and headquarters are engaged in relief work.

“Pakistan was already facing health threats including Covid-19, cholera, typhoid, measles, leishmaniasis, HIV and polio,” Ghebreyesus said. “Now, the flooding has led to new outbreaks of diarrhoeal diseases, skin infections, respiratory tract infections, malaria, dengue, and more”