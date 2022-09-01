A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker has been booked by Nagpada Police in Mumbai for assaulting a 57-year-old woman in Kamathipura, who stopped him from installing a banner outside her shop, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

Vinod Argile has been detained and is being questioned, the police said.

In a video shared by ANI on Thursday, a woman is seen stopping Argile from installing a Ganeshotsav banner outside her shop. He then slaps and pushes her on the street. The assault took place on August 28.

#WATCH | A video went viral showing a man hitting & pushing a woman in Kamathipura, Mumbai on Aug 28, allegedly over installing a bamboo stick (for an ad) in front of woman's shop without consent. A non-cognizable offence lodged at Nagpada PS:Mumbai Police



(Note:Strong language)

According to the police, the woman said that the party workers did not have permission to put up the banner, The Indian Express reported. They also said that the shop has been shut for eight years.

The police have registered a first information report under Indian Penal Code Sections 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 323 (causing hurt) and 34 (act done with common intention). Sections of the Criminal Amendment Act have also been added.

The police are investigating if Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had allowed the party to install banners in the area, reported The Indian Express.

Keshav Mulye, a party worker, said that Argile acted in self-defence, India Today reported. “We regret the incident,” Mulye added. “The Opposition is trying to spread lies against us.”

He told ANI that the video being circulated on social media is incomplete.

“We are not supporting it, MNS respects women but that woman kicked our party’s banner and abused our party workers, which is edited out,” he said. “Vinod Argyle also has temper issues. We have faith in the judicial system.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s Mumbai unit chief Preeti Sharma Menon has demanded punishment for the perpetrators.

Congress Seva Dal urged Mumbai Police to take strict action against the assaulter.