Suspected militants on Friday attacked a migrant labourer from West Bengal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the police said.

The labourer, Muneerul Islam, was shot in Pulwama’s Ugergund Newa area.

Islam has been shifted to the district hospital in Pulwama and is in a stable condition, the police said in a tweet. Security forces have cordoned off the area where the attack took place.

#Terrorists fired upon one outside labourer Muneerul Islam S/O Abdul Karim R/O West Bengal at Ugergund Newa in #Pulwama. He has been shifted to district hospital Pulwama where his condition is stated to be stable. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 2, 2022

Last month, suspected militants had attacked labourers who hailed from outside Jammu and Kashmir in the districts of Pulwama and Bandipora.

On August 12, suspected militants shot dead a migrant labourer from Bihar in Bandipora’s Soadnara Sumbal area. The labourer, Mohammed Amrez, hailed from Bihar’s Madhepura district.

The killing had taken place a week after suspected militants threw a grenade at migrant labourers in Pulwama district on August 5. One labourer had died and two were injured in the attack. The person who died was identified as Mohammed Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa village in Bihar.