INS Vikrant, the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy on Friday. The aircraft carrier was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cochin Shipyard.

Built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. It can carry at least 30 aircraft on board, including MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters, and can accommodate a crew of nearly 1,600, according to NDTV.

INS Vikrant is named after its predecessor of the same name, which had played a key role during the 1971 war against Pakistan. It was decommissioned in 1997 and scrapped in 2014, after being in service for 36 years.

The design and construction of the indigenous aircraft carrier was formally sanctioned in January 2003. It was delivered to the Indian Navy on July 28, according to The Indian Express.

On Friday, Modi said INS Vikrant was a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of India in the 21st century.

“Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology,” the prime minister said at the commissioning ceremony. “INS Vikrant has filled the country with a new confidence.”

The prime minister also unveiled a new insignia of the Indian Navy at the event. The Indian Navy has dropped the sign of the colonial St George’s Cross and incorporated a new design based on the royal seal of Maratha emperor Shivaji.

“Till now the identity of slavery remained on the flag of the Indian Navy,” Modi said. “But from today onwards, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new Navy flag will fly in the sea and in the sky.”

This is the fourth time since 1950 that the naval ensign has undergone a change, according to The Print.