A Dalit man was allegedly killed for marrying a upper caste girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, PTI reported, citing officials.

Jagdish Chandra, 39, a member of the Uttarakhand Parivartan Party, was found dead in a car in Bhikiyasan town, tehsildar Nisha Rani said.

According to the police, Chandra, had married Geeta, who belonged to the Rajput caste at a temple on August 21, reported the Hindustan Times. Geeta’s family was allegedly not happy with the relationship, an official told the newspaper.

Rani said that Geeta’s mother, her step father and her step brother were caught by the police as they were taking Chandra’s body in the car to dispose it. They have been arrested, the police official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kumaon range) Nilesh Anand Bharney said that Chandra was abducted by Geeta’s parents and then beaten up with a blunt object, reported The Indian Express.

On August 27, Chandra and his wife had written to the police asking for security, saying there was a threat to their lives.

Uttarakhand Parivartan Party leader PC Tiwari said that if the administration had acted on the couple’s complaint, Chandra could have been saved.

Bharney, however, claimed that the police had provided security to the couple.

“On Thursday, Jagdish left without informing police,” he claimed. “We cannot say that we were constantly monitoring or had given them 24 hours protection, but we were aware of the threat and there was police watch.”