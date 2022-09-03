The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notice to Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Serum Institute of India after a man filed a petition, claiming his daughter died due to the side effects of the Covishield vaccine, reported Bar and Bench.

The petitioner has sought Rs 1,000 crore in compensation.

Besides Gates and the biotechnology company, a bench of Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Madhav J Jamdar has also sought response the Centre, the Maharashtra government, Drug Controller General of India Dr VG Somani and All India Institute of Medical Science Director Dr Randeep Guleria among others by the next hearing on November 17, reported ANI.

Dilip Lunawat’s daughter Snehal Lunawat was a doctor and senior lecturer at SMBT Dental College and Hospital in Nashik who died on March 1, 2021.

In his plea, Dilip Lunawat blamed “false narratives and misrepresentations” by the government about the safety of the coronavirus vaccine and claimed that medical practitioners were forced to take the jab.

Lunawat claimed in his plea that the Union government’s Adverse Events Following Immunisation Committee on October 2, 2021, had admitted that his daughter died due to the side effects of vaccine, reported The Indian Express.

The petition said that Snehal Lunawat had received the first dose of the vaccine on January 28 and after a few days, she started getting headaches and was vomiting, reported the Hindustan Times. She was then admitted to a hospital where doctors found she was bleeding from her nose.

The petition included Gates since the Bill Gates Foundation had funded Serum Institute’s efforts in manufacturing the Covishield vaccine.