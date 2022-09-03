The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police questioned actor Nora Fatehi for seven hours on Friday in a money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, The Indian Express reported.

Special Police Commissioner (Crime and Economic Offences Wing) Ravindra Yadav Singh said that the team has summoned four to five persons, including Fatehi and another actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Fatehi cooperated during the questioning on Friday, he said. She was asked about the gifts Chandrashekhar gave her.

“But still there are a few unanswered questions,” Singh told The Indian Express. “She told the police she was not aware that an event where she was invited to in Chennai had links to this crime syndicate. But everything will have to be seen, how were the car and gifts that she had received used.”

In August last year, the Delhi Police ahd arrested Chandrashekhar, for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Shivinder Singh, the former promoter of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy, and his wife Aditi Singh. He had allegedly impersonated the Union home secretary, law secretary and an officer in the prime minister’s office while speaking to them.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 other persons.

“The investigation is going on to ascertain all the links, people involved in the main conspiracy and people who accepted gifts were aware about his [Chandrashekhar’s] background or not,” Singh was quoted as saying in The Indian Express.

Fatehi was called in by the Delhi team to “strengthen the case” by interrogating all the persons related to the crime syndicate being operated by Chandrashekhar, Singh told ANI.

The Enforcement Directorate case

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money trail in the case. The central agency has alleged that Chandrashekhar used the money earned by cheating and extorting high-profile individuals to buy gifts for Fernandez and Fatehi.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate named Fernandez as an accused person in the supplementary chargesheet. The actor has been issued summons by a Delhi court in the case. Special Judge Parveen Singh has directed the actor to appear before the court on September 26.

In April, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to Fernandez.

The Enforcement Directorate has also questioned Fatehi earlier and recorded her statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.