A sessions court judge in Gujarat signed the release order of activist Teesta Setalvad on Saturday evening, Live Law reported. Setalvad will now be taken back to the Ahmedabad jail, where she has been in custody for the last two months, to complete the formalities for her release.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to the activist who has been accused of forgery and fabrication of evidence in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The judges had asked Setalvad to be produced in the sessions court on Saturday to set the conditions of her release.

Setalvad had moved the Supreme Court objecting to a long gap between the date of hearings in the Gujarat High Court. It had issued notice on Setalvad’s bail plea on August 2 but listed the matter for hearing on September 19.

On Friday, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit said the High Court should have considered her application for interim bail during pendency of the matter as custodial interrogation in the case had been completed.

The forgery case

Gujarat Police had arrested Setalvad on June 26, two days after the Supreme Court had dismissed allegations of a “larger conspiracy” levelled by Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Gujarat officials in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The Supreme Court judgment had also read a statement by the Gujarat government in its statement where Setalvad was accused of exploiting Zakia Jafri’s emotions.

In an affidavit filed on July 15, Gujarat Police had claimed that Setalvad took part in a conspiracy to destabilise the state government after the 2002 riots. The police had claimed that the conspiracy had been planned at the behest of former Congress MP Ahmed Patel, who died in 2020.

The Gujarat Police alleged that Setalvad “used the guise of collecting money in the name of riot victims” and used a Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licence to obtain funding from various international non-government organisations, to push forward her agenda against the Gujarat government.

The activist is the founder of Citizens for Justice and Peace organisation that helps riot victims get justice.