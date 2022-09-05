A day after an Adivasi girl was found dead in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday courted a controversy by saying that “such incidents keep happening”, reported The Indian Express.

The minor, who was allegedly raped, was found hanging from a tree on September 3, reported PTI. The accused man in the case Arman Ansari, a daily wage worker, was arrested hours later and booked for rape and murder under the provisions of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, reported PTI.

Following the incident, Soren had first criticised the incident.

“I have directed the Dumka Police to take strict legal steps to ensure justice [to the victim’s family],” he had tweeted. “May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this critical time.”

However, a day later, Soren made the comments about the rape that the Opposition said was downplaying the incident.

“[Such] Incidents keep happening,” the chief minister told reporters. “They happen everywhere. An incident does not come with a warning. How should this case be looked at? We have shared our thoughts with you.”

दुमका में हुई घटना से मर्माहत हूँ। उक्त मामले में आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है साथ ही मैंने @DumkaPolice को न्याय सुनिश्चित करने हेतु सख्त कानूनी कदम उठाने का निर्देश दिया है। परमात्मा दिवंगत बिटिया को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवार को यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) September 3, 2022

The chief minister’s comments came at a time when another case of sexual assault from Dumka has attracted national attention.

On August 28, a Class 12 girl in Dumka had died after she was set on fire by her stalker. A man named Shahrukh allegedly poured petrol on the student through her window while she was sleeping on August 23. He then set her on fire, according to the police.

Last week, the Jharkhand Police had formed a ten-member Special Investigation Team to look into the case. The police have arrested Shahrukh and another person, Naeem alias Chhotu Khan, in the case.

Extremely shameful, says BJP

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said that Soren’s statement about the Dumka rape was “extremely shameful”.

BJP national Vice President and Raghubar Das tweeted: “Pay attention in Jharkhand when you get time from resort politics.”

He was referring the state government’s decision to shift MLAs of the ruling alliance last week to Raipur in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. The MLAs were shifted to avoid poaching attempts by the BJP following a crisis in the state.

The political uncertainty in Jharkhand had begun after the Election Commission recommended the disqualification of Soren for allegedly awarding a mining lease to himself. However, despite the election body’s recommendation, the governor has not taken any action, leaving room for political turmoil and possible bribery of MLAs in Jharkhand.