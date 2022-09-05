Two persons died and at least seven were injured after a fire broke out at Levana Suites Hotel in Hazratganj, Lucknow on Monday morning, reported PTI.

Twenty-four guests and staffers were rescued and taken to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told PTI. He suspects that a short circuit caused the fire, News18 reported. The cause is yet to be determined by the officials.

Avinash Chandra, director general of fire services, told ANI that the rescue teams were finding it difficult to enter the smoke-filled rooms. “Work is underway to break window panes and grills, two people have been rescued, but there is no response from two rooms,” Chandra said. “Attempts are being made to enter those rooms.”

#WATCH | Window panes of rooms at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow being broken to facilitate rescue and relief operations.



DG Fire says, "Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills, 2 people have been rescued" pic.twitter.com/6Hh5wdN6A9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath visited the Civil Hospital to meet the injured persons. “The Divisional Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow have been directed to investigate the cause of the incident,” he said in a tweet.

लखनऊ के होटल में आग लगने की घटना में घायलों से डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी (सिविल) अस्पताल में भेंट कर उनका कुशल-क्षेम जाना तथा उनके समुचित उपचार हेतु संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया।



मंडलायुक्त और पुलिस कमिश्नर, लखनऊ को घटना के कारणों की जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/PxaP5u22s8 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 5, 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he has asked the local administration about the cause of the fire. “Relief and rescue operations are on,” he said. “My office is in constant touch with the local administration. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.”