The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday claimed that the Jharkhand government was trying to obstruct its investigation into the death of two minor girls in the Dumka district.

A 14-year-old tribal girl, who was allegedly raped, was found hanging from a tree on September 3 in the district. The accused man in the case Arman Ansari, a daily wage worker, was arrested on the same day.

In another case, a Class 12 girl in Dumka died on August 28 after she was set on fire by her stalker. The accused, Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the student through her window while she was sleeping on August 23. He then set her on fire, according to the police.

On Monday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Priyank Kanoongo alleged that he had informed the government about the teams’ visit, but arrangements were not made to aid the inquiry.

“A team of NCPRC wanted to meet the family of the girl who was hanged after rape,” he wrote in a tweet. “The collector had given consent. After coming to the village, however, her parents could not be found.”

एवं उनके घर जाने का कार्यक्रम तय कर प्रशासन ने सूचना दी थी।

परंतु यहाँ उनके गांव आने पर घर पर माता पिता नहीं मिले पड़ोसियों ने बताया कि हमारे आने के पहले माता पिता को एक जीप में बैठाकर कोई ले गया है।

सरकार का ये रवैया बेहद असहयोगात्मक व जाँच में रुकावट डालने वाला है। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) September 5, 2022

Kanoongo also claimed neighbours told his team that the girl’s family was taken away in a car before their visit. “There is doubt over the role of the administration,” he told ANI.

The development comes a day after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while talking about the death of the tribal girl, said that “such incidents keep happening”.

He added, “They happen everywhere. An incident does not come with a warning. How should this case be looked at? We have shared our thoughts with you.”