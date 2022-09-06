Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Jammu’s Arnia sector on Tuesday morning, PTI reported, citing a spokesperson of the Border Security Force.

Troops of the Jammu unit of the Border Security Force fired back after the Pakistani military shot at a patrolling party, the spokesperson said. There were no casualties or injuries reported.

It was the first incident of firing across the border since February last year when India and Pakistan had agreed on a ceasefire along the Line of Control. The announcement had come following an increase in firing along the LoC and other areas.

The development reaffirmed the commitment the two countries made during the 2003 ceasefire agreement. Under this agreement, military officials of the two sides have weekly discussions, but the director generals establish contact when one of the sides requests dialogue.