The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided the offices of think tank Centre for Policy Research in Delhi and non-governmental organisation Oxfam India.

Tax officials arrived at the Chankyapuri office of the think tank around noon, according to NDTV. A group of over 10 officials is reportedly examining the organisation’s account books.

The action is linked to simultaneous searches that were carried out in Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat, among other places, on “funding of more than 20 registered but non-recognised political parties”, unidentified officials told the news channel.

🔴 Tax Raids At Top Think Tank, Centre for Policy Research (CPR) https://t.co/RRVmcfiVd5



NDTV's Neeta Sharma reports pic.twitter.com/3EzEFaCEUy — NDTV (@ndtv) September 7, 2022

The Centre for Policy Research describes itself as a “non-partisan, independent institution dedicated to conducting research that contributes to high quality scholarship, better policies, and a more robust public discourse about the issues that impact life in India”.

Academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta was a former president of the organisation. Yamini Aiyar is now the president and chief executive of the organisation.

Meanwhile, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to Scroll.in that the raids took place at the Oxfam office.

Oxfam India is a non-profit organisation under Section 8 of the Indian Companies Act, 2013. It has been working in the country since 1951. According to its website, it is engaged in knowledge building, public campaigning and disaster relief, among other activities.