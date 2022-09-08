Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision as doctors looking after her said they were concerned about her health, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral [Castle].”

The Queen’s immediate family members were informed, reported the BBC.

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are currently present at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle, where the Queen is staying. Her grandson, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is also on his way to the castle, according to The Guardian.

The 96-year-old is Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch. She has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, according to Reuters.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said that the whole country is deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace about the Queen’s health.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.