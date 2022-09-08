The Maharashtra government on Thursday ordered an investigation into allegations that the grave of 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Yakub Memon was decorated, The Indian Express reported.

Memon was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail in 2015 after being convicted of playing a crucial role in the 1993 serial bombings that killed 257 people. His body was buried at the Bada Qabrastan in south Mumbai.

On Wednesday, a controversy erupted after pictures on social media showed Memon’s grave was decorated with marble tiles and LED lights.

उधव ठाकरे मुख्यमंत्री थे .उस क़ाल में मुंबई में पाकिस्तान के इशारे पर 1993 में बंबकांड करने वाला ख़ूँख़ार आतनवादी याकूब मेमन की कबर मझार में तब्दील हो गयी .

यही है इनका मुंबई से प्यार , यही इनकी देश भक्ती ?



उधव ठाकरे समेत शरद पवार तथा राहुल गांधी माफ़ी माँगे मुंबई की जनता की pic.twitter.com/TAQNhBb36G — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2022

The Mumbai Police said that the grave contains the remains of 14 other members of Memon’s family and added the lights were installed in March.

“When we inquired with the authorities concerned, it came to light that the marbles, which are surrounding the grave, were made three years ago,” an unidentified officer said, according to The Indian Express. “The halogen and LED lights were installed during ‘badi raat’ [Shab-e-Barat] in March.”

The police later removed the lights.

The development also triggered a political slugfest in the state as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the decoration happened during the tenure of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vika Aghadi government.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Thackeray should apologise to the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra for the “beautification” of Memon’s grave, PTI reported.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam also questioned Thackeray, saying, “Is this his love for Mumbai, patriotism? Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi and he should apologise to people of Mumbai.”

However, the Shiv Sena said that its government had nothing to do with the grave.

“Why drag the Shiv Sena into this issue?” the party’s MP Arvind Sawant said. “This is nothing but an attempt to divert people’s attention from serious issues facing the country. It is also an attempt to create communal tension in the society.”

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed the controversy over the grave of Memon was an attempt by the BJP to disrupt peace in the city ahead of the civic polls, according to PTI.

Thackeray said that the BJP should first reply why Memon’s body was allowed to be buried after execution in 2015. He added that the graveyard is in the property of a private trust and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had no role in it.