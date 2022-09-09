Two persons were injured and five are feared to be trapped under debris after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Azad market on Friday, ANI reported, citing the fire department.

The fire department received a call about the collapse at 8.30 am, following which four fire engines were sent to the location, the Hindustan Times reported.

Delhi Police said that the building collapsed because the structure could not bear weight, India Today reported.

(More details awaited)