The Indian government on Friday announced a one-day state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.

“On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” a press release from the Union home ministry said.

One Day State Mourning on September 11th as a mark of respect on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland



Press release-https://t.co/dKM04U5oOn pic.twitter.com/qhiU4A7gBW — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch. She died at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

Elizabeth was named queen at the age of 25 after the death of her father King George VI in 1952. She was coronated the next year in June. Since then, she had been the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The United Kingdom began a 10-day mourning period on Friday, with bells tolling around Britain and 96-gun salutes planned in London. The Buckingham Palace has not said when the funeral would be held, but it is likely to take place around 11 days after the queen’s death on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described Queen Elizabeth II as a “stalwart of our times” and said that she provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people.

“She personified dignity and decency in public life,” he said. “Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”

President Droupadi Murmu said that she shared the grief of the people of the United Kingdom. “In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality,” she added. “An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over seven decades.”