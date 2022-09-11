Four workers were killed and 20 were injured after fire scorched a chemical factory in Gujarat’s Surat city, the police said on Sunday, ANI reported.

The fire started after a chemical container exploded at the Anupam Rasayan company in the Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation area, Surat Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek said, reported PTI.

“A charred body was found in the factory at night, while the bodies of three other missing workers were found in the factory premises on Sunday,” Police Inspector DV Baldaniya said.

Fifteen fire tenders were sent to the site after the blaze was reported on Saturday night. The fire was brought under control in two hours, Pareek added.

In a statement, the Anupam Rasayan company said that the cause of the fire is being investigated. “We are trying to assess the damage and will take appropriate actions to operationalise the plant shortly,” it added. “Also, we are covered for the loss of assets and loss of profits under insurance.”