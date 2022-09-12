Heavy rains lashed Pune on Sunday evening, causing waterlogging, traffic jams and disruptions in power supply, the Hindustan Times reported.

Waterlogging was reported from the areas of Kothrud, Baner, Pashan, Camp, Kondhwa, Undri, Wagholi, Kalyaninagar, Mundhwa, Bavdhan, Hinjewadi and Kharadi, officials from the city civic body told the newspaper.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited said that technical snags took place at several places because of waterlogging and incessant rainfall. “Authorities are taking steps to restore power at the earliest,” the authority said.

Incidents of tree fall were reported from ten places, but no one got injured, PTI reported. However, two vehicles in the Pashan area were trapped after a tree fell on them.

The India Meteorological Agency said that while Pashan received 55.8 millimetres of rainfall, Magarpatta received 55.5 millimetres of rain till 5.30 pm on Sunday.

The weather agency’s rain gauge in the Shivaji Nagar area reported 16 millimetres of rain within an hour, India Today reported. The Bibwewadi area registered 83 millimetres of rain in a couple of hours, as per a private rain gauge.

Visuals shared by citizens on social media showed traffic jams and heavy rains in parts of the city on Sunday evening.

Anupam Kashyapi, the head of weather forecasting at the Pune office of the India Meteorological Department, said that moderate rainfall is likely in the city till September 13. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the ghat areas, he said.

“Due to brief intense rainfall, uprooting of roadside trees may occur, branches may fall at times of thunder and avoid open areas and trees,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre at Nagpur said on Monday that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places at Nagpur and Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra.

“Possibility of intense spell of rainfall at few places over Bhandara and at isolated places over Nagpur,” the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Nagpur and Bhandara.



Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Nagpur and Bhandara.

Possibility of intense spell of rainfall at few places over Bhandara and at isolated places over Nagpur.

