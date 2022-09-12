A 35-year-old warden was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually abusing seven students in a hostel run by a private school in Hyderabad, reported The Times of India.

According to the police, the warden joined the hostel a month ago and use to allegedly force some students to watch pornographic videos on his phone, The Indian Express reported.

In their complaint to the police, the students alleged that the warden would touch them while they were sleeping. He would also often force himself into bathrooms while they were bathing, the students added.

“Some of the students felt embarrassed and unable to bear the harassment told the entire ordeal to their parents, resulting in the matter coming up to the police,” the Hyderabad Police said in a statement.

The warden was charged under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was subsequently arrested and produced before a local court.

Meanwhile, the students were sent to a psychologist for counselling, the police said.

The police also added that it has decided to create awareness about sexual harassment in all schools, colleges and hostels and how they can report such cases.