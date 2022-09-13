Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were detained on Tuesday during the party’s march to the West Bengal secretariat building in Howrah, ANI reported.

Among those detained include the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee, Taapshi Mondol, Rahul Sinha, Dibankar Gharami and others.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police personnel in Kolkata thrash a BJP worker who had joined other members of the party in their call for a "Nabanna Chalo" march. pic.twitter.com/WxFmoCr212 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

The BJP is holding a march against the alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Hundreds of saffron party supporters from across the state arrived in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ or march to the secretariat, according to NDTV.

This is the saffron party’s biggest campaign against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government since its defeat in the Assembly elections last year.

West Bengal Police denied permission for the protest and imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Proceedure, which prohibits large gatherings, around the secretariat building, The Indian Express reported. Several BJP workers from across the state were also detained by the police.

On Tuesday, Adhikari denounced the police action and alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was enforcing a dictatorship in the state.

“Mamata [Banerjee] doesn’t have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal,” Adhikari told ANI. “The police will have to pay for what it has been doing since yesterday...BJP is coming.”

#WATCH | WB: "CM Mamata doesn't have the support of her people & so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal... Police will have to pay for what it's been doing since y'day, BJP is coming," says LoP Suvendu Adhikari ahead of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march pic.twitter.com/Qj6v0041zQ — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Sinha also alleged that Banerjee was trying to forcibly stop a “democratic protest” by his party.

He claimed that BJP supporters were prevented from boarding a train from Alipurduar to Sealdah last evening. “They were also lathicharged by the state police,” he said, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that the saffron party had no strategy for the march.

“They do not have workers,” Ghosh said, according to The Indian Express. “The crowd you see is of police and media. Why didn’t Suvendu Adhikari sit on a dharna where he was stopped?”