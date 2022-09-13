The Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that India will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9 and September 10 2023. The country assumes the presidency of the intergovernmental forum starting from December 1.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, comprises the European Union and 19 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The G20 accounts for 85% of global gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

India is expected to host over 200 meetings on inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth, women’s empowerment, digital public infrastructure and tech-enabled development in the health, agriculture and education sectors, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Climate financing, global food security, energy security, green hydrogen, the fight against economic crime, and multilateral reforms will also be discussed at the meeting.

New Delhi will also be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and United Arab Emirates to its G20 meetings and summit, as guest countries, said the Ministry of External Affairs.