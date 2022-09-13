The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday adopted two resolutions – one asking the Union government to name the new Parliament building in Delhi after BR Ambedkar and the other opposing the new Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 proposed by the Centre, reported PTI.

Minister KT Rama Rao, who moved the resolution on Ambedkar, lauded his contribution towards framing of the Constitution. He said that Telangana became a reality due to Article 3 of the Constitution that deals with formation of new states.

Telangana was carved out of the state of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014.

Rao said that it is because of Ambedkar that India has been a democratic republic and there cannot be any better tribute to him than naming the new Parliament building after him, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Congress, which suggested moving the resolution, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen backed the motion. It was passed unanimously by a voice vote.

On Tuesday, the resolution opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill was moved by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who said said the proposed legislation was detrimental to the interests of farmers, members of the poorer sections of society and employees of the power sector.

Reddy asked the Centre to withdraw the Bill, which was debated in the state Assembly on Monday.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8 and referred for scrutiny to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on the same day as Opposition parties criticsed the proposed law that seeks to amend The Electricity Act, 2003.

The Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 seeks to create competition in the power distribution sector by providing consumers options to choose between multiple service providers in an area. Opposition parties fear that the Bill could boost privatisation and create a threat to cooperative federalism.

They also had apprehend that the subsidies given to farmers for electricity would be snatched away.

Also read:

Why Indian states are opposed to the Electricity Amendment Bill