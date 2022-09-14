The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy to vacate his government allotted-bungalow in the national capital within six weeks, Bar and Bench reported.

A single bench of Justice Yashwant Varma noted that the duration of the allotment of the bungalow expired last year.

Swamy was allotted a bungalow in Central Delhi by the Union government for five years in 2016, according to PTI. However, he continued to stay there throughout his Rajya Sabha tenure which ended in April 2022.

Swamy had moved the Delhi High Court seeking re-allocation of the bungalow. In his petition, the former BJP MP had argued that it was not possible for him to shift to his own home as it was not spacious enough to accommodate his security staff.

Swamy is accorded with Z-category security cover which comprises of 22 security personnel.

“I have no difficulty in shifting to my personal accommodation...[but] personal accommodation is insufficient,” Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Swamy, had told the court, according to The Indian Express. “As [someone who is protected] by these many guards, I am required not only to ensure their accommodation but also facilities in the household for them to rest, stay and meet their basic needs. ”

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, said that the government will continue to provide security to Swamy, but re-allocation of the bungalow was not possible, according to the newspaper.

“He has a palatial house in Nizamuddin East, located at a very nice location,” he submitted.