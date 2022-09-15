The Indian High Commission in Canada on Thursday sought strict action against perpetrators who defaced a temple in Toronto with anti-India graffiti.

“We strongly condemn [the] defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti,” the High Commission said. “Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators.”

The time of the vandalism has not yet been verified.

Canada MP Chandra Arya claimed that the temple was vandalised by “Khalistani extremists”.

“This is not just an isolated event,” he said. “Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned.”

Social media users shared videos of the shrine, where “Khalistan Zindabad” could be seen written on the walls.

Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu expressed shock at the vandalism.

“We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe,” she said. “Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions.”

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said that he was disappointed when he heard about the vandalism. “This type of hate has no place in the GTA [Greater Toronto Area] or Canada,” he said. “Let’s hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly.”