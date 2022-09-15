A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up by a group of unidentified men in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district for drinking water from a pot meant for the upper castes, PTI reported on Thursday.

The alleged assault took place on Tuesday when Chatura Ram, along with his wife, had stopped near a grocery store in Digga village and drank water from a pot kept outside the shop. According to the police, Ram was abused and beaten with iron rods and sticks by four-five men, who claimed that the pot was meant for upper castes.

“Ram sustained injuries behind one of his ears and on other body parts,” an unidentified police official said, according to PTI. “He was taken to a hospital and his statement was recorded.”

The police said they have booked four persons in connection with the case and have charged them under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his complaint, Ram also alleged that the accused persons fired bullets. However, the police said the claim is yet to be verified.

Last month, a nine-year-old Dalit boy was also beaten by his upper caste teacher for allegedly drinking water from his pot. He later succumbed to his injuries.