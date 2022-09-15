The Hyderabad Police on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, The Indian Express reported.

The girl was reported missing on September 12 after she went to purchase soaps. The police found her two days later in a semi-conscious state in the Chaderghat area of the city. After returning home, the girl told her mother that she had been kidnapped by two persons who took her to a hotel in a car, the Hindustan Times reported.

“She was given some injections and drug-laced soft drinks,” her mother said. “She was tortured physically and sexually assaulted.”

The Hyderabad Police said that based on the information given by the girl, it appeared that she was taken to two hotels between September 12 and September 14.

“First, they [the arrested persons] booked a room at a hotel on the Nampally Station Road on the night of September 12,” an unidentified police officer said, according to the Hindustan Times. “The following day, when the hotel management insisted that they give their identity cards, they checked out. They checked into another hotel nearby and checked out in the afternoon of September 14.”

Police Inspector G Koteshwar Rao said that the matter is under investigation and more details will be disclosed soon.

Initially, a case had been registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, but sections related to rape and those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act will now be added, according to the Hindustan Times.

“We have taken the girl to the hospital for medical examination and based on the report, we will include further sections in the case,” Rao said.