Activist Vernon Gonsalves withdrew his plea for temporary bail on medical grounds on Friday after the authorities provided him necessary treatment at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, PTI reported.

Gonsalves, one of the accused persons in the Elgar Parishad case, has been at the hospital since September 8, after he contracted dengue in prison. The activist had to be put on oxygen support and his wife Susan Abraham had told Scroll.in, that the he should have been shifted from the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai much earlier.

Abraham had not even been allowed to meet Gonsalves at the hospital, the activist’s lawyer had told the court at an earlier hearing of the temporary bail plea.

At Friday’s hearing, Abraham withdrew the bail plea, but submitted an affidavit to the court expressing concern about the activist’s health if he is sent back to Taloja Jail. The medicines required for Gonsalves’ treatment are not available at the jail, the affidavit stated, according to PTI.

It added that the authorities may seek that Gonsalves be discharged from the hospital prematurely and that the court should ensure that he is not sent back to the “life threatening conditions” of Taloja jail before he is physically fit.

The case

The Elgar Parishad event took place in Pune on December 31, 2017, a day before violent clashes broke out between Maratha and Dalit groups near the village of Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra. Sixteen people were arrested for allegedly plotting the violence.

While Dalit groups and individuals have accused Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide of instigating the violence through hate speeches before the incident, the focus of the National Investigation Agency has been on the Elgar Parishad event being part of a larger Maoist conspiracy to stoke caste violence, destabilise the Central government and assassinate the prime minister.

The Centre transferred the case to the National Investigation Agency in January 2020. The trial in the case is yet to begin.

Out of the 16 arrested persons, 84-year-old Jesuit priest Stan Swamy died at a hospital in Mumbai while in custody. Two other accused persons, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao, are currently out on bail.