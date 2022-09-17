Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior on Saturday morning, seven decades after the feline species was declared extinct in India, PTI reported citing officials.

A Boeing airplane, carrying the cheetahs in wooden crates, landed in Gwalior around 8 am after a 10-hour journey. The cheetahs will now be flown to Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 72nd birthday, will release three of the cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the park at 10.45 am, according to PTI.

From Gwalior they will be taken to Kuno National park in MP in a Chinook helicopter where PM will release the wild Cheetahs in the National Park.

A dais has been set up in the park under which special cages carrying cheetahs will be kept and Modi will release three of them in an enclosure by pulling a lever. The remaining cheetahs will be released in other enclosures by the authorities.

Five female cheetahs bound for India are aged between two years and five years, while three males are aged between 4.5 years and 5.5 years, NDTV reported, citing Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), a Namibia-based not-for-profit organisation.

The cheetah was officially declared extinct by the Indian government in 1952. The species reportedly disappeared from the country in 1947 after Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of the princely state of Koriya hunted down the last three recorded Asiatic cheetahs, according to The Indian Express.